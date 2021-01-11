Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 120.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of DLX stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLX shares. BidaskClub raised Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Deluxe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.