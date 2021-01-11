DEEX (DEEX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, DEEX has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEX has a market capitalization of $117,858.62 and approximately $19.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005753 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006244 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000170 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000915 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000226 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

DEEX Token Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.