Dean Connor Sells 14,238 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,743,329.39.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66.

On Monday, November 2nd, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.35, for a total transaction of C$1,499,295.05.

TSE:SLF opened at C$60.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a current ratio of 7,033.80. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$35.43 and a 52 week high of C$66.44. The firm has a market cap of C$35.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.31.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

