DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

DCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

DCP stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in DCP Midstream by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

