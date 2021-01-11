Dawn Protocol Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $380,925.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00108499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00068196 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00255109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00061378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,656.46 or 0.84490909 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,995,346 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

Dawn Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

