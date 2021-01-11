Datum Reaches Market Cap of $589,266.87 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $589,266.87 and $91,965.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00324376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.64 or 0.03851212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

