Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 60,288 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,288 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. 3,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

