Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 60,288 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,288 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. 3,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
