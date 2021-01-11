Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 57,377 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,377 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.8% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $57,000.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.25. 12,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,160. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

