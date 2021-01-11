Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 39,717 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,717 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands makes up 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 110.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.35. 3,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

