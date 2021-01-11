Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 279,738 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 279,738 shares during the quarter. RadNet accounts for 1.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RadNet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RadNet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RadNet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $189,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,419.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,690.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.93. 2,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

