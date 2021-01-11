Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 172,140 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 172,140 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,720. The company has a market capitalization of $604.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

