Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 162,707 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,707 shares during the quarter. Envista comprises 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Envista were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 69,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Envista by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after buying an additional 709,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Envista by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 278,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Envista by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NVST stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,340. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.85 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

