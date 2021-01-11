Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $5 Million Stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,023 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,039,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,190,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $12,773,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of FFG traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,420. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.28 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

