Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $72.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

