Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.
OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $72.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
