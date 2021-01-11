Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $891.46 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00325761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.66 or 0.03632790 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013918 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,379,520,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,379,520,830 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

