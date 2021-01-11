CUTcoin One Day Volume Reaches $23,744.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $23,744.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00108720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00067452 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00254481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00061149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,522.61 or 0.83887320 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 129,819,298 coins and its circulating supply is 125,819,298 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

