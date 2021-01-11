Curio (CUR) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Curio has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $73,344.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Curio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00317966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.83 or 0.03767164 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014993 BTC.

About Curio

CUR is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

