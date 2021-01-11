Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.12. Cubic reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million.

CUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

NYSE CUB traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.56. 6,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,700. Cubic has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -505.62 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 976,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 686,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,823 shares during the period.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

