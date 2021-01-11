CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 284,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $96.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 215,649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,319 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

