CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Market Cap Hits $72,595.51

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. CryptoEnergy has a market capitalization of $72,595.51 and $3.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEnergy token can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00006861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.87 or 0.00651514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00066804 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00234213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00061353 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700 tokens. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

CryptoEnergy Token Trading

CryptoEnergy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.