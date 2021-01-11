Critical Comparison: Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) versus Teleconnect (OTCMKTS:TLCO)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) and Teleconnect (OTCMKTS:TLCO) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Teleconnect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Teleconnect’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.49 billion 2.66 $1.37 billion N/A N/A Teleconnect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Teleconnect.

Profitability

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Teleconnect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 15.51% 17.42% 8.74% Teleconnect N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleconnect has a beta of 6.2, suggesting that its stock price is 520% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Teleconnect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teleconnect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats Teleconnect on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV, gaming, and advertising services to home customers. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV and related consumer digital services. The company's Enterprise segment offers ICT and digital platform that covers enterprise-grade connectivity services, including satellite, IT services, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and other adjacent services. Its Wholesale and International Business segment provides wholesale telecommunication carrier services, international business, tower business, and infrastructure and network management services. The company's Others segment offers digital services, such as digital platform, digital content, and e-commerce; and property management services. The company also provides building management and maintenance services, payment, business management consulting and capital venture, health insurance administration, tourism, directory information, telecommunication construction and trading, and multimedia portal services; acts as a civil consultant and developer; and leases offices. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 9.4 million fixed wireline customers, including 9.0 million fixed broadband customers; and 171.1 million cellular subscribers, including 110.3 million mobile broadband customers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

About Teleconnect

Teleconnect Inc. manufactures, sells, and leases age validation equipment for supermarkets and liquor stores in the Netherlands. The company's Ageviewer's system checks age of the customer remotely to prevent the sale of tobacco and alcohol to minors. It also sells and maintains vending solutions for the sale of traveling accessories and other related products at train stations and airports; performs market surveys; and broadcasts in-store commercial messages by using the age validation equipment between age checks. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

