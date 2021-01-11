Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) a €5.00 Price Target

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) received a €5.00 ($5.88) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CBK. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.11 ($6.01).

CBK opened at €5.47 ($6.43) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75. Commerzbank AG has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a one year high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

