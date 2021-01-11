Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $65,000 Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 443.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 230,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $50.28 on Monday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th.

