Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $113,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Separately, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000.

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $32.24 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

