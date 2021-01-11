Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Truist upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.31.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $56.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

