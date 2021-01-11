Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,791,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $105.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $109.28.

