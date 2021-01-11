Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 3,549 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

LLNW opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.94 million, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $95,281.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Hadden sold 16,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $73,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,950 shares of company stock valued at $668,674. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

