Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 612 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 118.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 104,478 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,028,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 48,785 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $48.13 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50.

