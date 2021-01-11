Craig Hallum Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $48.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $48.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

