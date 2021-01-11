Cowen Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Cowen from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $628.00 target price (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $536.14.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $510.40 on Thursday. Netflix has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $509.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,373,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $99,291,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

