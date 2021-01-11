Counos Coin (CCA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $490,609.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Counos Coin has a market cap of $19.87 million and $490,609.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Counos Coin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Counos Coin

Counos Coin is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io . Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.