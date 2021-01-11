CoTrader (COT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $139,658.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00330430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.90 or 0.03656562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About CoTrader

COT is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

