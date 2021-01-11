Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $742.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00016346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,470.72 or 0.99386450 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013618 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 98.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 266,426,467 coins and its circulating supply is 208,641,864 coins. Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

