COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

