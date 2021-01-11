CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Equities analysts expect CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to post $50,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $40,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $230,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $250,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.24 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $20.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,024. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $267.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CorMedix by 609.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CorMedix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

