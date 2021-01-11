Contrasting STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) & Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares STAG Industrial and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial 24.61% 4.97% 2.72% Bimini Capital Management -37.81% -15.33% -2.58%

STAG Industrial has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STAG Industrial and Bimini Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial $405.95 million 11.17 $49.28 million $1.84 16.51 Bimini Capital Management $10.06 million 1.22 $13.30 million N/A N/A

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for STAG Industrial and Bimini Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial 1 3 5 0 2.44 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

STAG Industrial presently has a consensus price target of $33.89, indicating a potential upside of 11.55%. Given STAG Industrial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Bimini Capital Management on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

