Contrasting Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) and Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON)

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) and Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ingevity alerts:

78.4% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ingevity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Isonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ingevity and Isonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity $1.29 billion 2.39 $183.70 million $4.93 15.21 Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingevity has higher revenue and earnings than Isonics.

Profitability

This table compares Ingevity and Isonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity 15.05% 35.71% 8.67% Isonics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ingevity and Isonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity 0 2 4 0 2.67 Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ingevity currently has a consensus price target of $71.86, suggesting a potential downside of 4.19%. Given Ingevity’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ingevity is more favorable than Isonics.

Volatility and Risk

Ingevity has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isonics has a beta of -63.48, indicating that its stock price is 6,448% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ingevity beats Isonics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process and caprolactone monomers. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising pavement preservation, pavement adhesion promotion, and warm mix paving; oil well service additives, oil production, and downstream application chemicals; printing inks, adhesives, agrochemicals, lubricants, and industrial intermediates; and coatings, resins, elastomers, and bio-plastics. Ingevity Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Isonics Company Profile

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.