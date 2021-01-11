Contrasting Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Celcuity and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00 DermTech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Celcuity currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.85%. DermTech has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 33.35%. Given Celcuity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than DermTech.

Volatility and Risk

Celcuity has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celcuity and DermTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A N/A -$7.36 million ($0.72) -15.93 DermTech $3.36 million 193.91 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -11.83

Celcuity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DermTech. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DermTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -52.57% -49.69% DermTech -577.75% -65.00% -58.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of DermTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celcuity beats DermTech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It develops CELsignia HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELsignia MP test to diagnose 11 cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

