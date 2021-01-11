Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $22.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

NYSE:CLR opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

