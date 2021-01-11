ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WISH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

