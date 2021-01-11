Content Value Network Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $555,711.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Content Value Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00326446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.94 or 0.03628535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

