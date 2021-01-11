Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Constellium makes up approximately 1.5% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 1,897.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 162,397 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Constellium by 600.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 155,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 133,541 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 55.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 4.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,660. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

