Constellation Brands (STZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

1/11/2021 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands has outpaced the industry in the past three months on a robust third-quarter fiscal 2021 performance. Notably, earnings and sales beat estimates and improved year over year. Moreover, it delivered an earnings surprise for the 12th consecutive quarter. Results were aided by strong shipments across both segments and robust depletion growth at the beer business, as well as strong margins. Beer business depletions were aided by strength in the Modelo and Corona Brand Families, while the Power Brands in the wine & spirits grew double-digits. However, operating margin for the wine and spirits segment declined on unfavorable fixed cost absorption, resulting from wildfires and higher marketing costs. It expects costs related to wildfires to hurt the wine & spirits business in the near-term. Canopy-related costs are also headwinds.”

1/9/2021 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $154.00.

1/8/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $208.00 to $219.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $272.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $244.00.

1/8/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $240.00 to $275.00.

1/5/2021 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/28/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $248.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/7/2020 – Constellation Brands is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $209.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

STZ stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.89. The company had a trading volume of 53,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

