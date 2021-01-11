Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $244.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.38.

STZ opened at $230.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

