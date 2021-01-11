Connect Coin Reaches Market Cap of $47,545.50 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC. Connect Coin has a total market cap of $47,545.50 and approximately $184.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00113090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00264832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00062865 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,200.55 or 0.87857318 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

