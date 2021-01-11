Comparing Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) & USDATA (OTCMKTS:USDC)

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) and USDATA (OTCMKTS:USDC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Slack Technologies and USDATA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies 1 16 4 0 2.14 USDATA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Slack Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $40.58, suggesting a potential downside of 4.18%. Given Slack Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Slack Technologies is more favorable than USDATA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of USDATA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Slack Technologies and USDATA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies $630.42 million 38.71 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -29.82 USDATA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

USDATA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Slack Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Slack Technologies and USDATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% USDATA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Slack Technologies beats USDATA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About USDATA

US Data Corporation maintains databases of information on consumers and businesses nationally. The Company offers lists in a range of categories, including business lists, consumer lists, specialty lists, response lists, mortgage lists, new home-owners lists, new businesses, ethnic lists, data cards, data services, marketing services, mailing lists, e-mail list, e-mail marketing, mobile marketing and direct mail marketing. The Company’s Business Database contains approximately 14 million business list records. The Business Database provides deliverable information from home-based businesses to decision makers around the country. Its consumer database maintains household, demographic, purchasing and lifestyle information. Its specialty lists supplies laser-targeted lists and specialty marketing data.

