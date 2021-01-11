Comparing Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) & Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO)

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) and Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Impinj and Bonso Electronics International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj 0 2 4 0 2.67 Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Impinj currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.13%. Given Impinj’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Impinj is more favorable than Bonso Electronics International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Impinj and Bonso Electronics International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj $152.84 million 6.48 -$22.99 million ($1.02) -42.08 Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 2.45 $400,000.00 N/A N/A

Bonso Electronics International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Impinj.

Risk and Volatility

Impinj has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Impinj and Bonso Electronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj -21.57% -14.90% -8.70% Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Impinj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Impinj shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Impinj beats Bonso Electronics International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software offerings that include ItemSense, a system software that comprises enterprise-class RAIN deployment management, software-defined algorithms for transition detection, and APIs that enable application developers to build powerful IoT solutions. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, and the People's Republic of China. The Company also sells its pet electronic products through online platforms. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

