Comparing First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) & China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 23.18% 7.78% 0.79% China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A

This table compares First Horizon and China Minsheng Banking’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $2.28 billion 3.61 $440.91 million $1.66 8.92 China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Volatility and Risk

First Horizon has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Horizon and China Minsheng Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 2 9 1 2.92 China Minsheng Banking 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Horizon presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.22%. Given First Horizon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Horizon is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Dividends

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. First Horizon pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

First Horizon beats China Minsheng Banking on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, it offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; investment and financial advisory services; and wealth management services. Further, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of January 17, 2020, it operated approximately 270 branches under the First Horizon Bank brand in the Southeast United States; and 29 offices in 18 states across the United States under the FHN Financial brand. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; trust, trade-related products, and foreign currency services; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides foreign exchange trading, derivatives transactions, money market transactions, and precious metal trading services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 132 branches, 1,154 business outlets, 1,175 community sub-branches, and 147 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

