Comparing CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) and CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gray Television and CTN Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 0 0 3 0 3.00 CTN Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gray Television presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Gray Television’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than CTN Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Gray Television shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.7% of CTN Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gray Television and CTN Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $2.12 billion 0.79 $179.00 million $1.27 13.79 CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than CTN Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television and CTN Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 12.91% 18.71% 3.96% CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gray Television beats CTN Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. As of February 21, 2020, it owned and operated television stations in 93 television markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

CTN Media Group Company Profile

CTN Media Group, Inc. owns and operates the College Television Network, a commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses. CTN Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting operator. The company operates the College Television Network (the Network), a proprietary commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses across the United States. The Network is provided to campuses through single-channel television systems placed free of charge primarily in the campus public venues, including dining facilities and student unions. The Network’s programming consists of a diverse mix of music, news, information, and entertainment programming. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

