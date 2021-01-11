Comparing Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Conversion Labs and PlayAGS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 PlayAGS 0 2 2 0 2.50

Conversion Labs presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.53%. PlayAGS has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 47.62%. Given Conversion Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than PlayAGS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of PlayAGS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conversion Labs and PlayAGS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 13.90 -$3.14 million N/A N/A PlayAGS $304.71 million 0.77 -$11.75 million ($0.19) -34.32

Conversion Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PlayAGS.

Volatility & Risk

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95% PlayAGS -33.66% -67.28% -8.34%

Summary

Conversion Labs beats PlayAGS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

